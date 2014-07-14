AIRSHOW-Turboprop planemaker ATR wins 144 firm orders in H1

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 (Reuters) - Turboprop planemaker ATR said it won a record 144 firm orders worth $3.45 billion at list prices in the first half of the year, with options to sell a further 112 aircraft.

ATR’s order backlog currently stands at 325 aircraft, worth $8 billion, the joint venture of Airbus and Finmeccanica said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the last two years we have increased our production capacity by almost 40 percent ... - in order to meet the increasing market demand for our aircraft,” ATR Chief Executive Patrick de Castelbajac said.

“We must continue to increase our production rates and to develop our range of products in order to reinforce our leadership.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)