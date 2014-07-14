FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Turboprop planemaker ATR wins 144 firm orders in H1
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 14, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

AIRSHOW-Turboprop planemaker ATR wins 144 firm orders in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 (Reuters) - Turboprop planemaker ATR said it won a record 144 firm orders worth $3.45 billion at list prices in the first half of the year, with options to sell a further 112 aircraft.

ATR’s order backlog currently stands at 325 aircraft, worth $8 billion, the joint venture of Airbus and Finmeccanica said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the last two years we have increased our production capacity by almost 40 percent ... - in order to meet the increasing market demand for our aircraft,” ATR Chief Executive Patrick de Castelbajac said.

“We must continue to increase our production rates and to develop our range of products in order to reinforce our leadership.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.