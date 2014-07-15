FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Boeing, Air Lease in 26-plane order for 777-300ER, 737 MAX
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Boeing, Air Lease in 26-plane order for 777-300ER, 737 MAX

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds prices, quotes, detail)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Boeing announced a 26-plane deal with lessor Air Lease Corp on Tuesday including six of the wide-body 777-300ER model and 20 of the smaller 737 MAX 8.

Air Lease Corp chairman and chief executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said the company had already lined up three airlines to take the six 777-300ER jets.

The 777-300ER is an “Extended Range” version of the 777 with seating for up to 386 passengers and a range of 7,825 nautical miles (14,490 kilometres).

The deal, which has a list price value of $3.9 billion, takes Udvar-Hazy’s career orders of the 777 to 100 and boosts Air Lease’s intake of the 737 MAX to 104.

Air Lease on Monday selected GE’s GEnx-1B engines to power 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft it has on order in a deal worth more than $1.4 billion at list prices.

“We look forward to expanding that portfolio,” Udvar-Hazy said regarding the Boeing 787 models he has on order.

He said Air Lease officials had recently taken a test flight aboard a 787-9.

“It’s a huge step change,” he told reporters at the air show. “It’s even better than the (787)-8.” (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.