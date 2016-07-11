FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-Boeing sees positive results in testing of KC-46A tanker boom
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-Boeing sees positive results in testing of KC-46A tanker boom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In July 10 story, corrects paragraph 2 to show Boeing makes boom, not Cobham)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is well into testing of a modification to the refueling boom on its troubled KC-46A tanker program and is seeing "positive results," the head of the company's defense division said on Sunday.

Leanne Caret, chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, told reporters the company was encouraged by tests of a modified boom built by Boeing after a software fix failed to address instability issues that cropped up while delivering fuel to large aircraft.

The changes did not amount to a redesign of the boom, and would not require additional certification, she told reporters.

Caret said prospective Middle Eastern fighter jet customers were "hanging in there with us," despite delays in getting U.S. approval for several large F-15 and F/A-18E/F fighter jet sales. She said the process was clearly taking longer than the company would like, but still hoped to get the deals approved. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.