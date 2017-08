FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Boeing announced on Monday a redesign of the smallest member of its 737 MAX jet family, saying it would carry 12 more passengers and attract greater demand.

The revised 150-seat jet will enter service in the second quarter of 2019, sales chief John Wojick said at the Farnborough Airshow. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)