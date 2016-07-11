FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Norway interested in 5-6 Boeing P-8 maritime spy planes-U.S. Navy
July 11, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Norway interested in 5-6 Boeing P-8 maritime spy planes-U.S. Navy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Norway has expressed interest in buying five to six Boeing Co P-8 maritime surveillance planes, a senior U.S. Navy official said on Monday.

Rear Admiral Dean Peters, program executive officer for anti-submarine warfare, assault and special missions programs, said the Navy had asked potential P-8 buyers to express their interest by next summer.

The P-8 is entering its last three years of production, so international partners would need to place orders relatively soon to get in on the program before production halts.

"People are showing their interest in the plane," Peters told Reuters.

In addition to an order announced by Britain on Monday, Boeing is also building P-8 planes for Australia, and will deliver that country's first plane in September.

Peters said there was also growing interest in countries joining forces to train for, operate and maintain the planes, which could play a role if Norway decided to procure the planes.

"The synergies you get from operating the same equipment can't be overestimated," Peters said.

He said Norway, which is also buying the F-35 fighter jet, was keen to expand its military cooperation with the United States. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
