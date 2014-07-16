FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Bombardier tops 500 deals for Q400 and for CSeries
July 16, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

AIRSHOW-Bombardier tops 500 deals for Q400 and for CSeries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Wednesday reached the 500 mark for deals for its Q400 turboprop model and for its CSeries airliner with three contracts announced at the Farnborough Airshow.

Thailand’s Nok Air firmed up two orders for the Q400 while an existing African customer signed a letter of intent for five CSeries planes.

Another undisclosed customer added to its buying with seven conditional orders for the CSeries and six purchase rights. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)

