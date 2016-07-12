FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier expects multiple orders for CSeries in H2
July 12, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Bombardier expects multiple orders for CSeries in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc will see multiple orders for its CSeries jet in the second half of the year, Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, told Reuters at the Farnborough Airshow.

Bombardier has not announced any new orders for the CSeries at the show, a business gathering usually used by planemakers to publicise deals.

"Let's target the back half of the year and I think we'll be very successful in the back half of the year," Cromer said, confirming when asked that by success he meant multiple orders. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

