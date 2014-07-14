FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Airbus CEO sees up to 100 A330neo air show orders
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus CEO sees up to 100 A330neo air show orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 (Reuters) - The head of planemaker Airbus predicted up to 100 orders for the newly launched A330neo at the Farnborough Airshow and gave the clearest indication so far that the decision to upgrade the jet would trigger a halt to development of the A350-800.

“Two digits, maybe three digits,” Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said when asked by journalists how may orders Airbus would be able to gather this week.

He said the A330neo and larger A350-900 would meet the needs of the market and predicted that remaining customers for the A350-800 would convert to one of those models, adding however that it was “up to the market to decide”.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Airbus would launch the revamped jet with close to 100 order commitments.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.