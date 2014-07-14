FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-UK's Cameron announces 1.1 bln stg investment in defence equipment
July 14, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

AIRSHOW-UK's Cameron announces 1.1 bln stg investment in defence equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron announced 1.1 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) in military spending on Monday aimed at bolstering the country’s Special Forces and improving the radar on its Typhoon fighter jets.

The spending will include 800 million pounds in investment in “Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance”, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

A further 300 million pounds will be spent on new E-Scan radar for the Typhoon fighter jet and the purchase of Ice Patrol Ship HMS Protector.

$1 = 0.5877 British Pounds Reporting by Jason Neely; editing by Louise Heavens

