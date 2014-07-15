AIRSHOW-Safran says CFM wins $520 mln order from Air Lease Corp

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 (Reuters) - CFM International, a joint venture between France’s Safran and GE, won an order worth $520 million at list prices to supply engines for 20 Boeing aircraft ordered by Air Lease Corp, Safran said on Tuesday at Farnborough Airshow.

Air Lease Corp ordered 40 LEAP-1B engines to power 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and 10 additional MAX 8 aircraft that were part of a previously unidentified order, Safran said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)