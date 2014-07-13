AIRSHOW-Engine maker CFM eyes record orders in 2014

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of engine maker CFM International expects another record year for engine orders, after the company achieved a best in 2013.

“When we see the number of orders already achieved at this time of year and when we compare this figure with the previous year ... then we are about to achieve another record year in 2014,” Jean-Paul Ebanga told journalists at an event ahead of the Farnborough air show, which runs from July 14-20.

CFM, a joint venture between Safran and GE, has garnered orders for 2,071 engines so far in 2014 to the end of June, driven by its new Leap engine for the Airbus A320neo and the Boeing 737 Max narrow-body planes.

It last year pulled in orders for 2,723 engines.

It earlier reported it had been picked by American Airlines Group to provide engines for 100 Airbus A320neo jets the airline has on order, in a deal worth $2.6 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter)