FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Lessor CIT says to be an Airbus A330neo launch customer
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

AIRSHOW-Lessor CIT says to be an Airbus A330neo launch customer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor CIT became one of the launch customers for Airbus’ revamped A330neo model on Tuesday, signing a memorandum of understanding to buy 15 wide-body A330-900neo and five narrow-body A321ceo aircraft.

The total deal is worth $4.7 billion at list prices, Airbus told a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow, adding that CIT could switch between the A330-900neo and A330-800neo models under the terms of the order.

CIT said it would announce its engine selection for the A321 aircraft at a later date. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.