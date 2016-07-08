FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK defence procurement minister says "well-hedged" on currency
July 8, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

UK defence procurement minister says "well-hedged" on currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry is protected in the short term against currency volatility, UK Minister of Defence Procurement Philip Dunne said on Friday, and had hedged its exposure six weeks before the June 23 Brexit vote that sent sterling diving.

He told reporters that the ministry's director of resources was a "seer" and the latest currency hedges had left the ministry in good shape.

"We are well-hedged in the short-term," Dunne said at the International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Louise Ireland)

