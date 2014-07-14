FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-EasyJet says CFM order valued at $3.3 bln
July 14, 2014

AIRSHOW-EasyJet says CFM order valued at $3.3 bln

July 14 (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet Plc said its order to CFM International SA for 270 engines was valued at about $3.3 billion at list price by the engine maker.

EasyJet had earlier said it had negotiated a reduced price with CFM, but that the details were confidential.

CFM, a joint venture between Safran SA and General Electric Co, will provide the engines for easyJet’s order of 35 Airbus A320 aircraft and 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

CFM’s rivals include Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

