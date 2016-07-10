FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Germania may order 25 Airbus A320-family jets - sources
July 10, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Germania may order 25 Airbus A320-family jets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 (Reuters) - German airline Germania is close to placing an order with European planemaker Airbus for 25 A320-family jets, two industry sources said.

The privately-held German carrier operates a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing jets but has said it aims to harmonise its fleet by switching to all-Airbus aircraft when it takes older Boeing 737-700s out of service.

The potential order, which could be worth over $2.5 billion at list prices, follows tough negotiations as Boeing tried to wrestle back its former customer on the eve of the Farnborough Airshow, the sources said, asking not to be named.

Germania officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

An Airbus spokesman said, "We do not comment on confidential talks which may or not be happening with our customers." (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

