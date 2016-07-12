AIRSHOW-India's GoAir signs $7.7 bln deal with Airbus for 72 A320neos

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 (Reuters) - GoAir, India's fifth-biggest carrier by passengers travelled, announced on Tuesday a preliminary agreement with European planemaker Airbus to buy 72 A320neos in a deal worth about $7.7 billion at current list prices.

The deal will help continue GoAir's growth, the airline said in a statement, and built on its existing order for 72 of the same aircraft which it made in 2011.

"The new aircraft will help us in unlocking new domestic routes while providing a springboard for continued international network expansion in the years to come," Go Air CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said in the statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)