July 11, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Hawaiian Airlines says prepared to look at Airbus A330neo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATLANTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Airlines said on Friday it is prepared to look at a revamped version of the A330 passenger jet proposed by Airbus, but indicated it would not take an immediate decision.

The airline has previously been seen as reluctant to back away from an order for six future Airbus A350-800, a newer but slow-selling model that Airbus would now prefer to stop developing in favour of the more promising A330neo.

“We have always thought that the A350-800 had the right economics and range for our future growth,” a spokeswoman said.

“Since that aircraft may not be produced we are evaluating our options. The A330neo may be an alternative to the A350-800, though today we have not had the opportunity for a full assessment of the aircraft or the other alternatives.”

Airbus is expected to launch the revamped A330neo at the Farnborough Airshow next week.

Hawaiian Airlines is not expected to be among the launch customers, but industry sources say its willingness to rethink the A350-800 order may be key to the future of both projects. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
