AIRSHOW-GE Aviation expects $30 bln of orders at Farnborough Airshow
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

AIRSHOW-GE Aviation expects $30 bln of orders at Farnborough Airshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 (Reuters) - Engine maker GE expects $30 billion of orders for itself and joint venture CFM during the Farnborough Airshow and said it was the right decision that the A330neo plane launched by Airbus will be powered only by engines from rival Rolls-Royce.

Airbus opened the airshow on Monday by announcing plans to launch a revamped version of its A330 mid-range plane.

David Joyce, CEO of GE Aviation, said that GE had plenty of business for the next five to eight years and that supplying engines for the A330neo would not have made sense from a financial viewpoint.

“If it had fit into our portfolio at the right economic value, we would have pursued it harder. But considering everything else, this was the right decision,” he told journalists at the airshow, which runs July 14-20. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
