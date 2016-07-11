FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
AIRSHOW-Airbus set for A350 boost with Virgin Atlantic deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus set for A350 boost with Virgin Atlantic deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic is set to announce an order for at least 10 of Airbus's biggest twin-engined plane, the A350-1000, on the opening day of the Farnborough Airshow on Monday, industry sources said.

An order of that size would be worth more than $3.5 billion at list prices.

A deal would be a shot in the arm for a 366-seat model promising greater efficiency but whose sales have slowed as rival Boeing develops a larger version of its 777.

Airbus and Boeing have enjoyed years of strong demand, helped by rising airline travel particularly in Asia and the Middle East and new, more fuel-efficient planes.

But analysts are concerned that economic risks -- from slowing growth in China to Britain's move to leave the European Union -- could see orders dry up and some even cancelled, particularly for costly long-haul jets.

British Prime Minister David Cameron will also attend the show on Monday, when he is expected to finalise multi-billion dollar deals with Boeing to buy nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes and to upgrade 50 Apache helicopters. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.