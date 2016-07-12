FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
AIRSHOW-Airbus races to close AirAsia, GoAir jet deals
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus races to close AirAsia, GoAir jet deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 (Reuters) - Airbus was fine-tuning orders for 172 single-aisle jets with two Asian airlines on Tuesday in a bid to seize the initiative at a lacklustre and rain-sodden Farnborough Airshow.

AirAsia Chief Executive Tony Fernandes flew into the UK to finalise an order for 100 A321neo aircraft to support the airline's latest expansion plans, confident of striking a deal at bargain prices as planemakers brace for a slowdown.

One source familiar with the negotiations said the jets could be sold to AirAsia for less than its previous large order for the smaller A320neo model, though Airbus sales chief John Leahy said earlier that A321neo prices were improving.

Some of the new jets will be for the Malaysian-based airline's leasing business, sources said.

Last-minute dealmaking extended to the engine makers, as CFM and Pratt & Whitney compete for the right to supply engines for the A321neos, with some negotiators huddled over papers in the corner of an airline award ceremony.

Separately, Airbus was still negotiating to sell 72 A320neo aircraft to India's GoAir, duplicating an earlier order by the airline, and delayed by several hours a press conference that had been expected to announce the deal, show participants said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.