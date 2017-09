FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Airbus sales chief John Leahy expects at least 50 orders for the European planemaker’s revamped A330neo at this week’s Farnborough Airshow, and is aiming for over 100, he told Reuters Insider TV on Tuesday.

Leahy also said the A330neo would have 25 percent lower capital costs than Boeing’s rival 787 Dreamliner.