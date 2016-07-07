FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
High rate of F-35 production more vital than restarting F-22 -U.S. general
July 7, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

High rate of F-35 production more vital than restarting F-22 -U.S. general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 (Reuters) - Restarting production of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-22 Raptor fighter jet would be time-consuming and costly and it is more important to ensure a continued high rate of production of Lockheed's F-35 fighter jet, a U.S. general said on Thursday.

U.S. Air Force General Hawk Carlisle told reporters at a military air show in Britain that a decision about restarting F-22 production was ultimately up to the U.S. Congress, which has asked the Air Force to look into the issue.

But he said that restarting production of the fighter jet would drain resources from other big projects, including the F-35 programme, where rising production rates are finally helping to drive down costs after years of delays. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
