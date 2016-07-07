FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lockheed sees deal soon with Pentagon for 160 more F-35 fighter jets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Lockheed sees deal soon with Pentagon for 160 more F-35 fighter jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Thursday it expects to reach an agreement soon with the U.S. Defense Department about contracts for the next 160 F-35 fighter jets, a deal valued at around $15 billion.

Jeff Babione, Lockheed's F-35 programme manager, told reporters he was "very, very encouraged" by the discussions about the ninth and 10th contracts, which are being conducted in tandem, and expected to finalise a deal with the Pentagon soon.

Babione said the price of the F-35A conventional takeoff and landing jets would drop to under $100 million in the 10th batch of low-rate production jets.

"I know it's going to be less, it's just how much less," he said. He said Lockheed was still working to drive the price of the jets down to around $85 million by 2019. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.