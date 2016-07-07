FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed says on track for first combat-ready U.S. Air Force F-35
July 7, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Lockheed says on track for first combat-ready U.S. Air Force F-35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet programme is on track for the U.S. Air Force to declare an initial squadron of jets ready for combat between August and December, a senior Lockheed official told reporters on Thursday.

Jeff Babione, Lockheed's F-35 programme manager, said the decision was up to the Air Force, but Lockheed had delivered the airplanes required for that first squadron.

The U.S. Marine Corps declared its first squadron of radar-evading F-35 fighter jets ready for combat a year ago.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton

