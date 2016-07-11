FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce in Microsoft tie-up to reduce airline costs
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce in Microsoft tie-up to reduce airline costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) -

* British aero engine-maker Rolls-Royce signed a partnership deal with Microsoft Corp. to use digital technology to better interpret engine data to help airline customers cut costs

* The pair's collaboration will extend the reach of Rolls-Royce's Totalcare engine servicing product by analysing engine data to minimise fuel, maintenance and disruption costs for airlines

* Singapore Airlines is acting as airline development partner

* Rolls-Royce senior vice-president of services Tom Palmer says in the current environment a 1 pct fuel saving is equivalent to a cost saving for an airline of $250,000 per aircraft per year

* New system will be built on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

