FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Sukhoi announces Superjet deal with Kazakhstan's Bek Air
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 2:17 PM / 3 years ago

AIRSHOW-Sukhoi announces Superjet deal with Kazakhstan's Bek Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company announced a deal for seven Superjet 100 aircraft with Kazakh airline Bek Air at Britain’s Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

Sukhoi will deliver three of the long-range, 103-seat airliners in 2015 and four in 2016, the planemaker said in a statement.

The SSJ100 is a regional jet designed, developed and built by Sukhoi Civil in partnership with Alenia Aermacchi, part of Italy’s Finmeccanica.

Bek Air, which flies 14 routes in Kazakhstan carrying up to 500,000 passengers annually, plans to expand its domestic network and establish routes to Russia, Asia and the Middle East. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.