FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
AIRSHOW-Engine maker CFM Int'l says 2016 orders worth $28 bln through Sept
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:15 AM / in 10 months

AIRSHOW-Engine maker CFM Int'l says 2016 orders worth $28 bln through Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZHUHAI, China, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between the aerospace arm of General Electric and a unit of French firm Safran , said on Tuesday it signed 2,195 orders worth $28 billion in the first nine months of 2016.

By number of orders, that was already ahead of the 2,154 orders it received through the whole of 2015, CFM said.

Speaking at the Airshow China expo in the southern city of Zhuhai, CFM's Chief Executive Jean-Paul Ebanga said China accounted for 30-35 percent of the firm's annual demand. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.