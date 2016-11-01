FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-China's COMAC says clinches new C919, ARJ21 orders from Chinese leasing firms
November 1, 2016 / 3:36 AM / in 10 months

AIRSHOW-China's COMAC says clinches new C919, ARJ21 orders from Chinese leasing firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZHUHAI, China, Nov 1 (Reuters) - State-owned plane maker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said on Tuesday it had clinched 23 new firm orders for its C919 passenger jet, from two Chinese leasing firms who also took out options to buy 33 more.

In a statement released to coincide with Airshow China, the country's biggest air expo, COMAC said SPDB Financial Leasing ordered five C919 planes - designed to China's challenger to Airbus Group and Boeing Co in the narrow-body aircraft market - and took options for a further 15. Financial details weren't disclosed.

COMAC said Citic Financial Leasing had ordered another 18 of the jets, with options for a further 18, again without disclosing financial terms. The new deals brings total orders for the much-delayed C919 jet - which has yet to make its maiden flight - to 570 from 23 customers, it said.

The company also said that it received an order from China Aerospace Leasing Company for 20 of its ARJ-21 regional jets. The leasing firm also took out options for a further 20, bring total global orders for the aircraft to 413 from 19 customers. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

