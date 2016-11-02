ZHUHAI Nov 2 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of
China (COMAC) said on Wednesday it has set up a joint
venture with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) as part
of ambitious plans to jointly develop a widebody jet.
The joint venture, to be based in Shanghai, will start
operations in 2016, COMAC said in a document released at Airshow
China in Zhuhai, the country's biggest air expo.
The jumbo jet represents the two countries' aim to compete
in the widebody segment, currently controlled by Europe's Airbus
Group and Boeing Co of the United States.
COMAC said on Wednesday the two firms are currently
evaluating and looking globally for suppliers.
Plans for the aircraft by the two state-controlled firms
were first announced in 2014, but few details of the project
have been disclosed since then. The companies said in June last
year they want to begin deliveries in 2025, a target Western
industry analysts consider extremely ambitious.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)