10 months ago
AIRSHOW-Pratt & Whitney says it has won nearly $800 mln in contracts from China airlines
November 2, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 10 months ago

AIRSHOW-Pratt & Whitney says it has won nearly $800 mln in contracts from China airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZHUHAI, China, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on Wednesday that it had won nearly $800 million in contracts from carriers Air China and Shenzhen Airlines to supply engines for their Airbus Group A320ceo aircraft.

Doug Cai, president of Greater China, Pratt & Whitney, told a news conference on the sidelines of the country's biggest air expo in Zhuhai that Air China had picked V2500 engines for 18 of its A320 aircraft, while Shenzhen Airlines selected the engine for 13 of its jets.

The V2500 engine is designed and manufactured by International Aero Engines, a global partnership of aerospace firms including Pratt & Whitney, Japanese Aero Engine Corp and MTU Aero Engines.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
