UPDATE 1-PJT Partners files to sell up to 11.3 mln shares - SEC
Nov 1 Boutique investment bank PJT Partners Inc filed a prospectus on Tuesday that would allow it to sell 11.25 million shares of Class A common stock.
ZHUHAI, China Nov 2 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on Wednesday that it had won nearly $800 million in contracts from carriers Air China and Shenzhen Airlines to supply engines for their Airbus Group A320ceo aircraft.
Doug Cai, president of Greater China, Pratt & Whitney, told a news conference on the sidelines of the country's biggest air expo in Zhuhai that Air China had picked V2500 engines for 18 of its A320 aircraft, while Shenzhen Airlines selected the engine for 13 of its jets.
The V2500 engine is designed and manufactured by International Aero Engines, a global partnership of aerospace firms including Pratt & Whitney, Japanese Aero Engine Corp and MTU Aero Engines.
TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to more than a week low on Wednesday as worries over the U.S. presidential election prompted a recoil in global markets, with a stronger yen adding to the cautious mood.
