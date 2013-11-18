AIRSHOW-Boeing sets out development timetable for new 777

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Boeing outlined on Monday a timetable for the development of a new version of its 777 jet, a day after landing record orders at the Dubai Airshow.

The U.S. manufacturer will firm up the configuration of the aircraft in 2015 and plans to have a detailed design by 2016.

Production will begin the following year, with the first test flight scheduled for 2019 and first delivery in 2020, Boeing’s vice president and general manager of airplane development Scott Fancher said.

The newly launched version garnered stellar interest from Gulf carriers on the first day of the air show, with Dubai’s Emirates placing an order for 150 of the aircraft, Qatar Airways signing for 50 and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways for 25.

Boeing has not yet decided on the official launch customer for the new aircraft.

“It will be one of the four airline customers - Lufthansa, Emirates, Qatar Airways or Etihad,” Fancher told Reuters on the sidelines of a media briefing.

Airbus and Boeing signed deals to buy some $5 billion of parts and materials from Abu Dhabi on day two of the Dubai Airshow, in a sign Gulf states are seeking a reciprocal boost to their economies from the huge orders they have placed with the planemakers.