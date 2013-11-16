FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says no immediate plans to reopen union talks on 777X
November 16, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing says no immediate plans to reopen union talks on 777X

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boeing has no immediate plans to reopen talks with a union representing Washington state machinists who last week rejected a labour contract linked to production of its newest jet, its top planemaking official said.

Boeing is keeping “all options open” on where to build the 777X and expects to make a decision “within the next several months,” Boeing Comemrcial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner told a news conference.

There has been no change in the schedule for the 777X, he said, speaking on the eve of the Dubai Airshow where Boeing is expected to launch the jet with as many as 250 orders.

