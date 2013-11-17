FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Qatar orders 5 Airbus A330 freighters
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Qatar orders 5 Airbus A330 freighters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways placed an order on Sunday for five Airbus A330 freighters as it expands its cargo business.

The Gulf carrier said it had taken out options for a further 8 aircraft, making the deal potentially worth $2.8 billion at list prices.

“Cargo is a strategic part of our business,” Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said after announcing the orders at the Dubai Airshow.

Qatar operates A330 passenger jets and is the launch customer for Airbus’s newest jet, the A350.

Al Baker said Qatar Airways was considering upgrading some of its orders for A350-900 models to the larger A350-1000.

He said it would be interested in examining a stretched version of the A350-1000 if Airbus decided to build one.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy, who has floated the possibility of making the 350-seat aircraft bigger as Boeing launches a new 400-seat version of its competing 777, said earlier that Airbus had no plans to go ahead with the idea.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.