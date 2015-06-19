AIRSHOW-Airbus to resume deliveries of A400M after crash

* Crash on May 9 killed four crew

* Airbus says all remaining restrictions lifted by Spain

* Airbus aims to deliver at least 13 A400M aircraft in 2015 (Adds delivery details, executive comment, share price)

By Victoria Bryan

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Friday it will resume deliveries of the A400M military transporter after all remaining flight restrictions imposed following a fatal crash last month were lifted by Spanish authorities.

The A400M crashed on May 9 in Spain on a pre-delivery test flight, killing four out of six crew, after three of its engines froze due to a suspected software problem, according to details of investigations published earlier this month.

Spain, where the A400M is assembled, halted production test flights after the crash, effectively stopping new deliveries.

Airbus said in a statement on Friday that Spanish authorities had lifted the remaining restrictions on new production aircraft on Thursday.

All A400Ms are now cleared for flight provided they have had the engine software checks ordered by Airbus on May 19.

Airbus said that while the production plan for this year was under review, it was aiming to deliver at least 13 of the planes this year, “plus up to four more subject to flight-test results due this summer”.

Two planes that were due to be handed over at the time of the accident are now set to be delivered in “a matter of days”, and a number of others will follow in the coming weeks, Airbus said.

“We are working hard to bring the schedule back on track while continuing to support the investigation,” Fernando Alonso, head of military aircraft at Airbus, said.

Britain, France, Germany, Turkey and Malaysia have taken delivery of the A400M, and other buyers include Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain.

The A400M has been taking part in flying displays at this week’s Paris Airshow.

Airbus shares were up 2 percent at 1343 GMT. (Editing by James Regan)