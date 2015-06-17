FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Airbus to convert A320/A321 jets to freighters with ST Aerospace
June 17, 2015

AIRSHOW-Airbus to convert A320/A321 jets to freighters with ST Aerospace

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Airbus announced an agreement with Singapore-based ST Aerospace to convert aircraft from its best selling A320 family of single-aisle jets to freighters to boost the life of the planes.

“This really helps us in terms of selling new aircraft and managing residual values,” Airbus Chief Operating Officer Tom Williams said at the Paris air show on Wednesday.

Airbus forecast demand for more than 600 aircraft over next 20 years to be converted in the small freighter range. The first converted A321 will be delivered in 2018. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)

