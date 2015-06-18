FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Airbus says wins $16.3 bln of firm orders at air show
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus says wins $16.3 bln of firm orders at air show

Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Airbus said it won firm orders for 124 aircraft worth $16.3 billion at this week’s Paris air show, as well as commitments worth $40.7 billion, and the planemaker’s head said the latest deals confirmed demand was “extremely positive”.

“We had again a very successful Paris Airshow, we received orders and commitments for 421 aircraft worth $57 billion,” Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group’s planemaking division, told a news conference on Thursday.

“This was higher than I expected.” (Reporting by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.