AIRSHOW-Synergy Aerospace commits to 62 Airbus A320neo-family jets
#Industrials
June 17, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Synergy Aerospace commits to 62 Airbus A320neo-family jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Synergy Aerospace Corporation, Avianca’s largest shareholder and owner of Avianca Brasil, signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 62 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, in a potential deal worth $6.6 billion at list prices.

“The agreement paves the way for Avianca Brasil to base its fleet renewal and network growth strategy on the A320neo family,” Airbus said at the Paris air show on Wednesday.

Synergy has already ordered 10 A350 XWBs, six A330-200s, one A330-200 freighter and 20 A320-family aircraft, Airbus said. Avianca Brasil operates 38 A320-family jets and one A330 freighter. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)

