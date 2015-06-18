FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Airbus close to 100-plane Wizz Air order-sources
June 18, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus close to 100-plane Wizz Air order-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, background, source comment)

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Airbus is close to a potential $10 billion order for around 100 single-aisle A320neo-family aircraft from Hungary’s Wizz Air, people familiar with the matter said.

The European manufacturer has been locked in a fierce battle over price with rival Boeing to retain its status as exclusive supplier to the Eastern European-focused budget airline.

Boeing was offering its recently launched 737 MAX 200, while Airbus was competing with its A320neo, according to the sources.

“Airbus made the airline an aggressive offer and told them it had to be done at the air show,” a source familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

The order could provide a last-minute climax to an otherwise unusually sluggish home air show for Airbus.

Wizz Air and Airbus declined to comment.

Airbus was due to wrap up the air show with a news conference at 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Sarah Young and Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
