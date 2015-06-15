FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-ATR says wins $2 bln of deals at air show
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 15, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-ATR says wins $2 bln of deals at air show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Regional planemaker ATR, an Airbus and Finmeccanica joint venture, said on Monday it had won 46 firm orders and 35 options at the Paris air show, in deals worth a total of $1.98 billion.

Japan Air Commuter, part of Japan Airlines, signed a firm order for eight ATR42-600s, plus one option and 14 purchase rights, valued at $496 million, the companies said.

“We are estimating demand for about 2,500 turboprops in the coming 20 years,” ATR Chief Executive Patrick de Castelbajac said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.