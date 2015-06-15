AIRSHOW-ATR says wins $2 bln of deals at air show

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Regional planemaker ATR, an Airbus and Finmeccanica joint venture, said on Monday it had won 46 firm orders and 35 options at the Paris air show, in deals worth a total of $1.98 billion.

Japan Air Commuter, part of Japan Airlines, signed a firm order for eight ATR42-600s, plus one option and 14 purchase rights, valued at $496 million, the companies said.

“We are estimating demand for about 2,500 turboprops in the coming 20 years,” ATR Chief Executive Patrick de Castelbajac said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)