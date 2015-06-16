FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Boeing wins AerCap order for 737 MAX jets worth $10.7 bln
June 16, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Boeing wins AerCap order for 737 MAX jets worth $10.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said at the Paris air show on Tuesday that it sold 100 of its 737 MAX 8 passenger jets to Dutch aircraft leasing company AerCap, in a deal worth $10.7 billion at list prices.

The news confirmed a previous Reuters report that Boeing was close to clinching the long-sought deal.

AerCap had inherited the negotiations from U.S. leasing company ILFC, which it bought last year. ILFC had refused to join a wave of leasing company orders for the revamped 737 MAX, saying the terms must be right, a position later echoed by AerCap.

Last week, AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said the June 15-21 air show was likely to produce fewer orders this year than in the past, presenting an ideal time to negotiate with planemakers for favourable deals.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner added at the show on Tuesday that the U.S. planemaker would be prudent about how it approached further increases in output of the 737 and that its intention was not to oversupply the market. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
