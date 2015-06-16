FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Korean Air commits to buy 30 737 MAX 8 jets, 20 options
June 16, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Korean Air commits to buy 30 737 MAX 8 jets, 20 options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Korean Air committed on Tuesday to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets and two extended-range 777-300 planes, in a deal worth as much as $6 billion at list prices.

The commitments announced at the Paris air show included an intent to purchase 30 737 MAX single-aisle jets and options for an additional 20. The companies said they would work to finalise the order.

Earlier on Tuesday, Korean Air signed a deal to buy 30 A321neo planes from Airbus, the first time the Asian carrier has bought narrowbody planes from the European manufacturer. The airline also took options on 20 of the single-aisle aircraft. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Regan)

