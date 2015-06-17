FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Volga-Dnepr commits to 20 more Boeing 747-8 freighters
June 17, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Volga-Dnepr commits to 20 more Boeing 747-8 freighters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group has signed a memorandum of understanding for 20 additional 747-8 freighters valued at $7.4 billion at list prices, planemaker Boeing said at the Paris air show on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Volga-Dnepr will also provide its Antonov-124-100 aircraft for the transportation of aviation equipment for Boeing and its partners, Boeing said.

“For Volga-Dnepr Group, adding more 747-8 freighters will allow development of the group’s scheduled business, AirBridgeCargo Airlines, and keep the airline’s high growth rates,” Boeing said.

Volga-Dnepr Group, which took delivery of its first 747-8 freighter in 2012, will acquire the additional 20 planes through a mix of direct purchases and leasing over the next seven years, Boeing added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)

