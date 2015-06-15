FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Bombardier says Swiss converts 10 CSeries orders to larger model
June 15, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Bombardier says Swiss converts 10 CSeries orders to larger model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier said Swiss, the launch customer for its new CSeries jet, would convert 10 of the 30 jets it has on order to a larger version.

Swiss, owned by Lufthansa, ordered 30 CS100 aircraft in 2009. It said at Paris Airshow on Monday that it would now upgrade 10 of those to larger CS300 jets.

“With its size and its low operating costs the CS300 aircraft ideally complements the CS100 aircraft and the rest of our European fleet,” Swiss Chief Executive Harry Hohmeister said.

Bombardier said the conversion showed confidence in the CSeries family, which had been under pressure with no single firm order announced since September. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Regan)

