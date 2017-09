PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer is in talks to sell around 20 E-195 passeger jets each to Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas and LAN Airlines, part of the LATAM Airlines Group, people familiar with the matter said.

Embraer declined comment.

The planemaker plans a news briefing at the Paris Airshow at 1115 GMT. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)