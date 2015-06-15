FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Airbus wins order from GECAS for 60 A320neo jets
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus wins order from GECAS for 60 A320neo jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the aviation leasing and financing arm of General Electric, announced a firm order for 60 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The order, which Airbus said included A321neo aircraft, is worth around $6.4 billion based on list prices.

“We see this fuel-efficient aircraft as a mainstay in our single-aisle portfolio for the years to come,” Norman C.T. Liu, president and chief executive of GECAS, said in a joint statement.

GECAS has selected CFM’s LEAP-X engine for all 60 A320neo aircraft. CFM is a joint venture of GE and Safran. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.