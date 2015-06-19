FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Harris aims to stay agile through continued high R&D investment

Andrea Shalal

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor Harris Corp says its high rate of investment in research and development should help it remain agile and innovative following its recent takeover of Exelis.

Chief Executive Bill Brown told Reuters at the Paris Airshow that employees and customers were responding positively to the acquisition, which was completed late last month.

He said Harris expected to continue to invest around 5.5 percent of revenue, which he said compared with around 2 percent at other companies, to hold on to its reputation as a flexible and innovative company. Exelis’s investment rate had been closer to the industry average, he said.

U.S. defense officials have urged U.S. defense companies to invest more in research and development of new weapons, given a decline in military spending.

“We’ve invested and we’ve been pushing in trying to preempt where the market is going,” Brown said. “That’s getting rewarded now.”

The Army in April selected Harris and France’s Thales to build its Rifleman radio, the primary communications tool for ground-based troops.

It was a key win for Harris, which had used its own funds to apply commercial technology to military radios in a bid to unseat incumbent General Dynamics Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Holmes)

