PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines will divide a $6 billion order for 60 single-aisle passenger jets between Airbus and Boeing, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The deal, first reported by Bloomberg News, will be unveiled in separate announcements for 30 aircraft each at the Paris air show later on Tuesday, they said.

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)