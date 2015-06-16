FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Lockheed says initial contacts with France about C-130s
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Lockheed says initial contacts with France about C-130s

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the largest U.S. weapons maker, on Tuesday said it had been in “initial contact” with French government officials about their interest in buying some C-130J transport planes to augment a fleet of larger A400M transports built by Europe’s Airbus .

Reuters reported last month that France’s defence ministry had added several hundreds of millions of euros into its latest defense budget for the possible purchase of four C-130J Super Hercules planes due to problems with the A400M.

“There has been some initial contact with the French government,” Orlando Carvalho, who heads Lockheed’s aeronautics division, told Reuters in an interview at the Paris air show, citing the different payload and ranges of the two transports.

“We believe the French military is just looking to have a force structure that gives them the tactical airlift that they need together with the strategic airlift that the A400M is providing,” he said. “We’re obviously happy to sell them some C-130s.”

Carvalho said the talks were still preliminary and there was “still a long way to go” before any contracts were signed.

Lockheed has sold C-130s to India, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East, and said it was continuing to see strong international demand for the C-130s, Carvalho said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.