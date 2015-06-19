FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-MTU Aero says wins orders worth over $905 mln
June 19, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-MTU Aero says wins orders worth over $905 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - German engine maker MTU Aero Engines said it won orders valued at more than 800 million euros ($905 million)during this week’s Paris Airshow, describing it as a “major success”.

MTU said the tally was driven by orders for the geared turbofan made with partner Pratt & Whitney for the Airbus A320neo family.

“What airlines are betting on today is cost- and fuel-efficient engines,” MTU Chief Executive Officer Reiner Winkler said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)

